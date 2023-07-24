Trial begins for man accused of New Albany double murder

Jury selection began Monday in the trial of Cherok Douglass, the man accused of killing his wife and another man at a New Albany gas station in 2022.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — The trial has begun for a man accusing of killing two people in southern Indiana before allegedly taking a woman hostage.

Police said on April 4, 2022, Cherok Douglass killed his wife Brandee and a man, Lorin Yelle, at a gas station on State Street in New Albany.

From there, police said Douglass went to the Onion Tea House on Charlestown Road and held the owner hostage.

He was eventually shot by police and taken into custody.

Douglass is charged with two counts of murder, one count of attempted murder, kidnapping and robbery.

Jury selection took place on Monday.

