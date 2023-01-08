Jury finds man guilty of killing wife, bystander in New Albany

Sentencing for Cherok Douglass is expected to take place Aug. 29.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An Indiana man has been found guilty in the slayings of his wife and a bystander.

Floyd County prosecutor Chris Lane said a jury found Cherok Douglass guilty on two counts of murder, attempted murder of a police officer and robbery.

Prosecutors said Douglass killed his wife Brandee and a bystander, Lorin Yelle, at a New Albany gas station in 2022.

His attorneys argued Douglass did not plan the violence and express regret afterwards.

The jury deliberated nearly eight hours before reaching their decision.

Sentencing is set for Aug. 29.

