Police: 1 hurt after 'domestic situation' in Charlestown

One woman was injured and taken to UofL Hospital.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Police in Charlestown are investigating a shooting during a domestic situation late Sunday night

Nick Mobley with the Clark County Sheriff's Office said Charlestown Police went to a house on Vienna Road at around 10 p.m. When shots were fired, police called in the sheriff's office, Indiana State Police and SWAT.

Police said a woman was injured in the shooting and taken to UofL Hospital. There was no information on her condition.

WHAS11 will continue to update this story with more information as it is received.

