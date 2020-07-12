Charlestown officer who died from COVID-19 laid to rest

Officers from police departments across Indiana gathered outside to pay their respects to Sgt. Johnson and show their support.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Editor's note: The video above is from previous coverage on December 5, 2020.

The city of Charlestown came together Monday to lay an officer to rest.

Detective Sergeant TeJuan “TJ” Johnson passed away last week due to COVID-19 complications.

Following Sgt. Johnson’s Celebration of Life at Charlestown High School, which was closed to the public, his fellow officers carried him to the hearse to be driven through Charlestown one last time before his burial in Crown Hill Cemetery.

It’s quiet here. Sgt. TeJuan Johnson with the Charlestown Police Department, carried by his brothers in blue, before making his way to his final resting place. @WHAS11 pic.twitter.com/PUZT0o3cmF — Heather Fountaine (@WHAS11Heather) December 7, 2020

Officers from police departments across Indiana gathered outside to pay their respects to Sgt. Johnson and show their support.

During the procession through Charlestown, Sgt. Johnson’s last call went out over police radio.

