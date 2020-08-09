New Albany man charged with OWI after head-on collision on Charlestown Rd.

Indiana State Police said two juveniles were taken to the hospital after the crash. One of them suffered serious injuries.

NEW ALBANY, Ind. — An Indiana man is in jail and two young people are in the hospital after a crash Sunday morning, Indiana State Police (ISP) said in a press release.

The crash happened just before 2 a.m. on Sept. 6 on Charlestown Road near Sunset Drive in New Albany.

According to ISP, 29-year-old Billy Wilson of New Albany was driving northbound on Charlestown Road when, for an unknown reason, he crossed the center line and collided head-on with another car.

The two juveniles in the second car were taken to the hospital. The driver of the car sustained serious injuries, while the passenger had minor injuries. Police did not include any additional information on the identities of the juveniles.

Wilson was also injured in the crash. He refused medical attention at the scene but was taken to the hospital to be evaluated.

Police believe that drugs and alcohol were factors in the crash. Wilson was arrested and has been charged with Operating While Intoxicated (OWI), attempted battery on an officer and disorderly conduct.

ISP said the crash is still under investigation and further charges are possible. The results of the drug and alcohol tests are still pending.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.