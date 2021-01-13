New gateway project proposed in Charlestown

The Charlestown Redevelopment Commission is hoping this project will lead businesses to invest in the city.

CHARLESTOWN, Indiana — The entrance of Charlestown, Indiana may look different by the end of 2021. The Charlestown Redevelopment Commission is proposing a new gateway project at Highway 3 and Highway 62.

The projects call for new pedestrian walkways and cross walks, a new multi-family development, a gas station and more. Paul Wheatley, the Director of Charlestown Redevelopment Commission said this move will hopefully attract more businesses to the city.

"There are several investments that we are trying to court, and this is a tool to support those," Wheatley said.

The commission began planning for the project in fall of 2020, and Wheatley said it is a priority of both the mayor's office and the Redevelopment Commission. Wheatley said the point of the project is to support new investment in that area of town.

Charlestown resident Dawn Davis thinks the idea is great but gives off a false narrative.

"I think it is a novel idea, to want to improve the entrance to the city, but it would also give visitors a false look," she said.

Davis wants the city to focus on investing and working on the abandoned lots and buildings within Charlestown first.

Others in the community are worried about pedestrian safety, citing concerns over the pedestrian walkway over the highway. Wheatley said that safety is the highest priority and measures would be put in place.

"We are not trying to create a situation here that could adversely affect pedestrian traffic. At the same time, people want to see communities where you can walk, and walk to commercial type opportunities,” Wheatley said.

The project will be funded by the Redevelopment Commission, according to Wheatley.

The city of Charlestown is asking the public to give feedback on their Facebook page at or submit comments through this online survey.

