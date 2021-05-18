Mobile water filtration unit to provide temporary relief for Charlestown residents

The mobile unit will be in place until a larger facility can be built. A ribbon-cutting is scheduled for Tuesday afternoon.

CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The people who live in Charlestown, Ind. have been waiting years for a fix to the city's water system. Indiana American Water (IAW) bought Charlestown's water utility in 2019 with a promise to give the community clear water.

This summer, the company plans to start construction on a new treatment facility but until it's ready, IAW is setting up a temporary mobile filtration unit. The new unit will be unveiled at a ribbon-cutting Tuesday afternoon.

According to company leaders, the temporary unit will provide an incremental improvement in water quality until the permanent facility is ready to go.

At the unveiling, Indiana American Water is expected to share an update on the timeline for a permanent solution to Charlestown's "brown water" problem, which is caused by iron and manganese in local groundwater sources.

When the company announced its plans earlier this year, leaders said it would hopefully be finished by 2022. In January, President Matt Prine said his company has invested $4 million in Charlestown's water infrastructure.

Editor's Note: Above video is from Jan. 2021.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.