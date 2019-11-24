CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — The North Clark Outreach Center continues their tradition in helping families around the holidays.

For the last 19 years, the Elf Tree program was designed to help give kids Christmas gifts.



"On the back of it there's a number and it tells like it's a 10-year-old boy or a 14-year-old girl and they pick who they want to shop for and then they take it to the counter, and we give them a list. And it has a list of their wants and their needs and their favorite colors, favorite toys things like that," Ruthie Jackson said.



This year, the organization says they have more kids than ever, filling multiple trees around town.

"We have the new Washington State Bank, First Savings Bank, and also this year Anytime Fitness has joined in,” Jackson said.



Members of the community can pick to adopt any elf on the tree.



"We ask them to spend between $125 to $150 dollars," she said.



Money that goes to give kids in the community a Merry Christmas.

North Clark Outreach Center We are trying to finalize things as we speak but be on the look out ... for trees to go up by Monday the 25th.Elves can be adopted from trees at Jay C, New Washington State Bank, First Savings Bank and Anytime Fitness.



"That makes me feel good, that we know that we helped to make sure that every kid in Charlestown community that needed help, got some help and had a Merry Christmas," Greg Grimes, manager Jay C Plus, said.



"I can't stand the thought of any kid waking up Christmas morning without something from Santa, and a lot of these kids on our list of kids would not, would not have that,” Jackson added.



Organizers say they need all the shopping done and donations dropped off by December 9.

