CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Crews are fighting a working fire in Charlestown, Clark County Dispatch confirms.

The fire is on the 300 block of Maple Drive in a residential area. Dispatch could not confirm any injuries or fatalities at this time.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.