Charlestown City Police take first graders shopping during annual tradition

The police department started this tradition 43 years ago; they say the CHPD Christmas with a Cop program even puts their "Scroogiest" members in the holiday spirit.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In the spirit of the holiday season, this Indiana police department took some first graders shopping for clothes and toys.

According to a Facebook post, officers with the Charlestown City Police Department and their families took 20 first graders out shopping before they had dinner. Santa Claus even made an appearance while they ate!

The police department started this tradition 43 years ago; they say the CHPD Christmas with a Cop program even puts their "Scroogiest" members in the Christmas spirit.

This tradition not only helps officers and their families get into the holiday spirit but helps them get to know "some of the most energetic citizens of the community" according to their website.

First graders are chosen with the help of Charlestown Elementary School teachers.

If you wish to donate to this nonprofit, click here.

Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.