Where to charge your electric car for free in southern Indiana

These 12 charging stations are conveniently under cover in parking garages.

ELIZABETH, Indiana — An enormous casino in southern Indiana is "going green" by installing 12 charging stations where electric vehicle owners can fuel up for free.

Just in time for winter, these charging stations are conveniently under cover, split between two Caesars Southern Indiana parking garages, according to a press release.

These chargers are reportedly compatible with all electric vehicles, though Tesla drivers will need to bring an adapter.

Brad Seigel, Caesars Southern Indiana General Manager, said they are committed to support environmental sustainability.

“We are thrilled to offer a convenient charging option to our guests who drive EVs,” Seigel said.

The Casino Garage has six charging stations on Level 3 and the Hotel Garage on Level 2 has six stations, according to the release.

EV drivers can monitor charging progress on a mobile phone app. Charging is reportedly free to hotel and casino guests.

