CHARLESTOWN, Ind. (WHAS11) – We all keep countdowns, but the creativity with this one is beyond compare. A Charlestown teacher loves the end of the school year, but for reasons different than most.

The star of the show is Mr. Nate Hayden. He started the project about six years ago and first did it just for the last day of school.

“Every year, it’s gotten bigger,” Hayden said. “Every day has a theme now. The message that I want them to get is don’t ever take yourself too seriously.”

The Charlestown Middle and High School choral director stays plenty busy year-round but goes all out for this two-week grand finale.

"It's the last ten days of school. So, it's hard to get kids to come to school. They'd just much rather shut down, so it gets them here,” Hayden said.“It’s a good town. It’s got good kids. It’s a good community. I like it. I love it. It’s the dream job.”

The costumes help him start every day off strong while preparing for a bittersweet goodbye.

"I lose kids that I've seen for seven years. So, it's like a bad breakup almost. I get emotional. I cry. It's horrible. Luckily, I don't wear makeup or it just smears,” Hayden said.

Every day may be different, but the message remains the same. From the Greatest Showman to the Golden Girls, Mr. Hayden hopes his crazy costumes provide plenty of laughs and this priceless gift.

"I want to give people a place where they belong because sometimes people just feel like they don't so they need to have somebody come in with a smile and make them feel special,” Hayden said.

