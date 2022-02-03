Indiana police agencies take time to help out and have fun during snowstorm

INDIANAPOLIS — At frost glance, Thursday's snowstorm seems to be a worst-case scenario for Indiana's police agencies. While most Hoosiers were up to their eyeballs in snow, police were up to their eyeballs in calls. But don't worry, Indiana officers, and especially their K-9s, made sure they were helping out while also having a bit of fun.
In Danville, K-9 Jack joined hundreds of students who were doing e-learning on Thursday.
The police department said Jack's classes consisted of several hours of chasing a tennis ball in the snow.
Every dog has his day, and by the looks of it, this might have been Jack's best day ever.
And Jack wasn't the only police pup enjoying the snow. Greenfield Police K-9 Ace took a break from patrol Thursday night to take in the snow day.
The Greenfield Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of the very good boy with snow all over his face.
But having your pup out in the snow can be a slippery slope. Tipton Police K-9 Taz took the opportunity to remind pet owners to protect their pets during the winter storm. A little time outside can be fun, but too much time can be dangerous.
Speaking of slippery slopes, Noblesville police officers took a quick break to join kids in riding down one.
IMPD North District had a little bit of fun reminding people to be safe with their own version of "Ice Ice Baby."
And, if we do say so ourselves, their version of the song absolutely sleighed.
Indiana State Trooper Tubbs kicked off her day on the job with cookies that her children made to help her get through her shift.
"Yes… I’m jealous. Those cookies look delicious," said ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle.
Don't worry Sgt. Ringle, you're not alone. We're jealous, too.
Snowmageddon wasn't all fun and games, though. Police kept busy helping Hoosiers weather the storm.
The roads were without a doubt a mess and if you stayed home, Avon Police say you're the real winner here.
"Our agency staffed the uniform division with additional manpower to get through this tough storm. Road conditions are pretty rough right now, so if you y'all could let us know who has best French toast, we will swing by… table for 9, Avon PD!" the department said in a Facebook post.
Not all Hoosiers could stay home, and those who needed to get out of the house were met with help from local law enforcement.
Noblesville police officers Pagel and Mudd teamed up Thursday night to help with slide-offs. At one point, there were no slide-offs for them to respond to, so they grabbed their shovels and dug out cars that were buried in snow.
On the southeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD officers Beasley and Haden stopped to push a vehicle that got stuck near Southport Drive and Emerson Avenue.
One Hoosier on the north side of Indianapolis had to stop at the grocery store to get the essentials. When she did, Officer Mastin was there to help her get her groceries in her car and get where she needed to go.