Indiana police agencies take time to help out and have fun during snowstorm

K-9 Jack had his best day ever and IMPD dropped their own version of Vanilla Ice's "Ice Ice Baby."

INDIANAPOLIS — At frost glance, Thursday's snowstorm seems to be a worst-case scenario for Indiana's police agencies. While most Hoosiers were up to their eyeballs in snow, police were up to their eyeballs in calls. But don't worry, Indiana officers, and especially their K-9s, made sure they were helping out while also having a bit of fun.

In Danville, K-9 Jack joined hundreds of students who were doing e-learning on Thursday.

The police department said Jack's classes consisted of several hours of chasing a tennis ball in the snow.

Every dog has his day, and by the looks of it, this might have been Jack's best day ever.

It's safe to say that K9 Jack LOVES snow days. His eLearning consisted of several hours of chasing his tennis ball in the snow. Good boy, Jack! 🐕🎾🚔❄️

And Jack wasn't the only police pup enjoying the snow. Greenfield Police K-9 Ace took a break from patrol Thursday night to take in the snow day.

The Greenfield Police Department shared a photo on Facebook of the very good boy with snow all over his face.

K9 Ace took time this evening from patrol to play in the snow. #winterstormlandon #goodboy

But having your pup out in the snow can be a slippery slope. Tipton Police K-9 Taz took the opportunity to remind pet owners to protect their pets during the winter storm. A little time outside can be fun, but too much time can be dangerous.

K-9 Taz here with a quick reminder to take extra good care of your pets during this time of snow, ice, wind, and super...

Speaking of slippery slopes, Noblesville police officers took a quick break to join kids in riding down one.

Taking a little break and joining the kids on the slopes!!

IMPD North District had a little bit of fun reminding people to be safe with their own version of "Ice Ice Baby."

And, if we do say so ourselves, their version of the song absolutely sleighed.

☃️🚓 Ice Ice Baby-Police Edition🚓❄️ Yo,IMPD Let's Kick it Ice ice baby All right stop Collaborate and listen IMPD is...

Indiana State Trooper Tubbs kicked off her day on the job with cookies that her children made to help her get through her shift.

"Yes… I’m jealous. Those cookies look delicious," said ISP Sgt. Todd Ringle.

Don't worry Sgt. Ringle, you're not alone. We're jealous, too.

Trooper Tubbs' children baked her chocolate chip cookies to help her get through her shift today. Yes…I'm jealous. Those cookies look delicious.

Snowmageddon wasn't all fun and games, though. Police kept busy helping Hoosiers weather the storm.

The roads were without a doubt a mess and if you stayed home, Avon Police say you're the real winner here.

"Our agency staffed the uniform division with additional manpower to get through this tough storm. Road conditions are pretty rough right now, so if you y'all could let us know who has best French toast, we will swing by… table for 9, Avon PD!" the department said in a Facebook post.

If you stayed home today in this crappy weather, you the real MVP! Our agency staffed the uniform division with...

Not all Hoosiers could stay home, and those who needed to get out of the house were met with help from local law enforcement.

Noblesville police officers Pagel and Mudd teamed up Thursday night to help with slide-offs. At one point, there were no slide-offs for them to respond to, so they grabbed their shovels and dug out cars that were buried in snow.

Normally our officers ride solo, but #smowmageddon2022 called for a new plan of action. Ofc's Pagel & Mudd doubled up...

On the southeast side of Indianapolis, IMPD officers Beasley and Haden stopped to push a vehicle that got stuck near Southport Drive and Emerson Avenue.

IMPD Southeast middle shift Officers Beasley and Haden stopped to help a motorist near Southport and Emerson who got stuck in the snow earlier today. IMPD Southeast District #BodyCamera #PathForward

One Hoosier on the north side of Indianapolis had to stop at the grocery store to get the essentials. When she did, Officer Mastin was there to help her get her groceries in her car and get where she needed to go.