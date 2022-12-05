At least 12 head of cattle roamed free after the semi they were on overturned on I-64 near I-69 in Warrick County.

WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are trying to round up a dozen head of cattle after a crash on Interstate 64 Monday evening.

At least 12 head of cattle were reportedly on the loose after the crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 about eight miles west of Lynnville, near Interstate 69, a little before 6 p.m. Monday. A semi-carrying cattle overturned, setting some of the animals free and closing the westbound lanes of the interstate.

Firefighters and farmers from the area had to cut open the truck's trailer to unload several cattle and corral them into another truck.

Warrick: Crash Update



Driver received minor injuries and is currently being treated at Ascension St. Mary’s Hospital. At least 12 cattle are on the loose. Local farmers, firefighters, and a towing service are currently attempting to extricate the cattle from the trailer. pic.twitter.com/zFL1t1TPjF — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 5, 2022

The driver of the semi is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, according to ISP Sgt Todd Ringle.

State police told WFIE-TV that several cattle were injured in the crash and had to be put down at the scene. Police are using people on horseback and drones to try to corral the rest of the loose cattle.

Warrick: Firefighters are still attempting to free the cattle from the trailer. pic.twitter.com/JXnThbPvL4 — Sgt. Todd Ringle (@ISPEvansville) December 5, 2022