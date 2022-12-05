WARRICK COUNTY, Ind. — Police in southern Indiana are trying to round up a dozen head of cattle after a crash on Interstate 64 Monday evening.
At least 12 head of cattle were reportedly on the loose after the crash in the westbound lanes of I-64 about eight miles west of Lynnville, near Interstate 69, a little before 6 p.m. Monday. A semi-carrying cattle overturned, setting some of the animals free and closing the westbound lanes of the interstate.
Firefighters and farmers from the area had to cut open the truck's trailer to unload several cattle and corral them into another truck.
The driver of the semi is being treated for minor injuries at a local hospital, according to ISP Sgt Todd Ringle.
State police told WFIE-TV that several cattle were injured in the crash and had to be put down at the scene. Police are using people on horseback and drones to try to corral the rest of the loose cattle.
Ringle tweeted at 9 p.m. that I-64 westbound was expected to be closed for several more hours. Traffic is being detoured at the Lynnville exit onto SR 61 to SR 62, which connects with I-69.