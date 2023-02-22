Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission releases report on southern Indiana's gas issue

This investigation comes after a gas mix-up in December led to hundreds of emergency calls and sent several Hoosiers to the hospital.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A gas mix-up at CenterPoint Energy led to hundreds of emergency calls and sent several people to the hospital in December.

The Pipeline Safety Division (Division) of the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission found some key points in their investigation into the carbon monoxide incident.

They said CenterPoint Energy violated two federal laws and two state laws.

The company was allegedly not heating propane properly and had sent liquid propane into the system.

Additionally, the Division said CenterPoint did not report any of the customer calls until hours after it happened.

CenterPoint now has to respond with a new action plan by March 23.

