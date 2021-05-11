Man dies after car collides with train in southern Indiana

Police said a 21-year-old man has died following the crash that happened near the Jackson-Scott County line Monday night.

JACKSON COUNTY, Indiana — Indiana State Police said a man has passed away after his car collided with a train in southern Indiana.

According to a news release, police said 21-year-old Dawson Vest’s vehicle entered a railroad crossing the path of a CSX train on County Road 775 just west of US 31 near the Jackson-Scott County Line around 6:30 p.m. Monday.

That collision with the train, police said, caused Vest’s car to overturn and ejecting him from it. He was taken to a Louisville, Kentucky hospital where he died around 1 a.m. Tuesday.

The investigation into that crash is ongoing.

