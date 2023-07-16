Haze stemming from Canadian wildfires having effect on some crops in southern Indiana

The corn and soybean crops depend on sunlight to grow and with the haze blocking much of that light, crops are now feeling the impact.

NEW WASHINGTON, Ind. — Smoke billowing in from Canadian wildfires is once again causing air quality concerns across Kentuckiana.

Beyond those health concerns, the conditions are more than unfavorable for farmers and their crops.

The haze from the wildfires hovers over a New Washington, Indiana farm, disrupting the amount of sunlight crops are getting.

"These wildfires are surely affecting the quality of photosynthesis that gets into the plant," farmer Terry Vissing said.

“The reduction that you're seeing today from the wildfires is surely affecting the growth of it," he said.

Vissing also said crops have had a reasonably well season of sunlight. However, the last couple of days of smoke and haze have been detrimental to his plants.

"All these plants -- the more photosynthesis they get, the better they grow so the better they grow, the better the yield is," he said.

The more solar radiation the better higher the yield of crops which is how farmers make their profit.

Vissing also wants people to be careful of their actions when smoking cigarettes or lighting campfires.

He said these factors play a role in amplifying wild fire conditions if they are not monitored properly.

