ELIZABETH, Ind. — After $90 million was invested in the new Caesar’s Southern Indiana property, employees are demanding better health care and higher pay.

More than 100 workers, many who are union members, walked through the casino and presented management with their requests. They said it is important for management to acknowledge how they are negatively impacting the community.

Representatives with Unite Here say this is just the beginning. They won't stop fighting until something is changed.

