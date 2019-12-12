ELIZABETH, Ind. –Caesars Southern Indiana celebrated their grand opening of the new $90 million land-based casino which is part of the internationally-known Caesars gaming and entertainment brand.

The new casino will replace the 21-year-old riverboat casino that operated as Horseshoe Southern Indiana.

After 18 months of construction, guests now have the opportunity to Live, Play and Dine like a Caesar in the 110,000-square-foot integrated facility, combining dining, retail, entertainment, and gaming in one multi-faceted space.

“With completely new gaming facilities, increased amenities and new restaurant offerings, Caesars Southern Indiana will elevate the experience for our guests,” said Caesars Southern Indiana Senior Vice President and General Manager Brad Seigel. “We look forward to making each visit memorable with the exceptional service, friendly team members, and thrilling gaming and entertainment that our guests have come to love at our home here in Southern Indiana.”

The land-based casino will feature new and modern amenities including:

• Wide variety of real slot machines, table games, poker, and sportsbook

• Piazza, the new food and dining area, with five restaurants offering a variety of culinary options

• Volt Lounge, a new bar, and lounge, featuring live entertainment each weekend and craft cocktails

• Juno Bar in the center of the gaming floor with several large flat-screen TVs encircling the top of the bar

• Laurel Lounge, an exclusive area for Caesars Rewards VIPs, with outdoor balcony

• High Limits gaming areas complimented by a private parlor

• Non-smoking gaming area

The on-site sports betting venue called “The Book” is also now open in its permanent location in the casino, allowing guests to bet on a variety of sports, including football, basketball, baseball, hockey and many more.

The Book is open Monday through Friday from 12 p.m. to midnight and on weekends from 10 a.m. to midnight.

The facility is equipped with 30 large television screens and a combination of wagering windows and kiosks, along with a full staff to assist guests. In addition to the spacious new one-story casino as well as the gaming and entertainment upgrades, guests can expect to “Dine Like a Caesar” at Piazza, the new food and dining area with five restaurants.

A wide variety of culinary options will be available, including, pizza, Mexican and Asian restaurants sharing space with a 24-hour restaurant serving burgers and other fare, and a homestyle restaurant serving fried chicken, barbecue ribs and other dishes. Caesars Southern Indiana has also completed renovations to meeting and convention spaces to accommodate larger groups with updated meeting, conference and convention amenities.

