Caesars Southern Indiana closed temporarily due to flooding

ELIZABETH, Ind. — Caesars Southern Indiana has temporarily closed because of flooding caused by the Ohio River.

According to a post on its Facebook page Thursday morning, the casino said the closure is effective immediately and all "scheduled promotions, events, and entertainment...have been canceled until further notice."

Due to the rainfall from last week, the upper and lower gauges of the Ohio River are expected to rise through this weekend. Several roads in downtown Louisville, including River Road, have already been affected by the rising waters.

Caesars Southern Indiana said it planned to reopen when "water levels have receded to a safe level." Casino officials said they would continue to monitor river conditions and provide an update on social media when it became available.

Drivers are urged to avoid driving through flooded roadways.

