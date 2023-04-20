Butt Drugs pharmacy closing doors after 71 years

In a letter to customers, Katie Beckort said she and staff are "deeply saddened" about the decision.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — An iconic southern Indiana business is closing its doors after 71 years.

The owner of Butt Drugs in Corydon confirmed to WHAS11 the pharmacy plans to close on April 29.

In a letter to customers, Katie Beckort said she and staff are "deeply saddened" about the decision.

"We truly were honored to be a part of your healthcare needs and care for many generations of families in the community," she wrote.

She wrote changes with insurance reimbursement over the years are partly to blame.

Butt Drugs is known for its old-fashioned soda fountain and of course the name that's led to some unique merchandise.

Beckort said prescriptions will be transferred to CVS unless a customer has a different pharmacy request their files.

