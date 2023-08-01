How to get your hands on some Butt Drugs memorabilia

"We hope you are able to cherish and reminisce with us as we spread the ashes, and celebrate the life of Butt Drugs."

CORYDON, Ind. — After an iconic southern Indiana business closed down after 71 years, it's now auctioning items of memorabilia.

Butt Drugs pharmacy in Corydon announced its closure in April, citing changes in insurance reimbursement over the years was partly to blame.

The store was known for its old-fashioned soda fountain and, of course, the name that's led to some unique merchandise.

Butt Drugs is now in the midst of an online auction that will end Aug. 8. It's also hosting an open house/inspection at the store on Aug. 3 from 4 p.m.-6 p.m.

"When we announced the closing mid April, we were overwhelmed with the love and support from everyone, near and far. Thank you for the hugs, letters, phone calls, flowers, and uplifting words throughout this hard time. Although it felt like a 2 week long wake before our last day on May 1, it will always be remembered as a celebration of life that was shared with you," a portion of a statement from Butt Drugs' Facebook said.

According to a post on Facebook, the store is auctioning off vintage advertising, original coffee mugs, fish on the walls caught by the "founding fathers", "Sandy" the coin-operated kiddie ride, store fixtures, signage, apparel and much more.

Butt Drugs officials said they sorted through 71 years of memorabilia for weeks. All of the items in the auction were at the store when it closed or from the displays. Officials also said they found a case of shirts from the store's 69th birthday that was buried in storage.

"Butt Drugs will always have enduring love for our community and loyal customers. We hope you are able to cherish and reminisce with us as we spread the ashes, and celebrate the life of Butt Drugs," a portion of a statement from its Facebook said.

Click here if you'd like to purchase something from the auction.

