Businesses success not crossing state lines amid COVID-19 crisis

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind — Pandemic restrictions and shutdowns in southern Indiana have taken their toll, forcing many business owners to get creative to keep sales.

"It's created stresses on the small businesses that they've never encountered before,” said Jay Ellis, the executive director of Jeffersonville Main Street. They're all seeing decreases in revenue."

But despite that, both New Albany and Jeffersonville have seen business growth over closures since the start of the pandemic.



Develop New Albany, a nonprofit that works to boost business in the city, said since the start of the pandemic New Albany has seen seven businesses open and eight business expansions.

"I think it goes back many years when downtown was developing and there was just a lot of vacant buildings and people took a chance on downtown and they set that standard early on,” said Heather Trueblood with Develop New Albany.

Raven’s Roost, 812 Vintage, Board and You, Legacy Pizza, Dew Drops CBD, Fresco Tea Bar and Blown Blowout Bar have all opened their doors in New Albany since Indiana’s shut down, according to Trueblood.

In Jeffersonville, three new businesses have opened since the onset of COVID-19, and two more are in development according to Ellis. New businesses include Harry’s and That’s My Dog. Ellis credits business success so far to the community.

"Jeffersonville, it's all about community,” he said. “People really embrace the feeling of this city. I think the people here support local, they love the downtown."

Ellis says no businesses have closed yet as a direct consequence of COVID-19, but as the pandemic continues he says its more important than ever for people to support local. With many events and festivals being canceled like Harvest Homecoming in New Albany, businesses will be missing out on some of the biggest revenue boosts of the year.

"We're still very concerned about keeping the businesses in downtown Jeffersonville going,” said Ellis.

