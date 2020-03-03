JEFFERSONVILLE, Indiana — A new Burlington Store is officially opening in Indiana.

The new store will be located at Jeffersonville Town Center, 4101 Town Center Blvd. This is a relocation of their Green Tree Mall location at 1500 Greentree Blvd.

The new location will feature an updated and fresh layout with top brand name merchandise at their everyday low prices.

“We are thrilled to remain in the Jeffersonville, IN community, providing local residents with a new shopping experience for the entire family. Whether they’re looking for brand-name clothing, stylish home décor items, or anything for baby, customers will enjoy significant savings and discover new merchandise arrivals each week,” said Michael O’Sullivan, CEO, Burlington Stores.

The store will open on March 6. The first 500 customers will receive a free tote.

