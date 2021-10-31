Several hurt after truck, small bus collide in New Albany

Police said the incident happened at Highway 111 and Budd Road just after midnight Sunday.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Multiple people were sent to the hospital after a bus crash in New Albany, Indiana.

New Albany Police said the collision between a pickup truck and a small transport bus happened after midnight Sunday on Highway 111 at Budd Road.

The woman driving the truck had to be airlifted to UofL Hospital with serious injuries.

Several who were on the bus were taken to area hospitals and are expected to be okay.

Indiana State Police were brought in to conduct a crash reconstruction. Police said no one has been arrested in connection to the incident at this time.

