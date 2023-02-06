'She was my sunshine'; Southern Indiana mom hopes her daughter’s death inspires others to leave dangerous relationships

Shawnee Edmiston says she hopes her daughter’s tragic story will be the reason a woman stuck in a dangerous relationship decides to get out.

"Her last 90 days of her life was misery…the slightest touch made her feel like she was on fire and she was in a lot, a lot of pain,” Edmiston remembers.

A series of infections took her injury from recoverable to unbearable and hospice was called in to make her comfortable at the end.

Brittney died on Dec. 30, 2022, almost three months after police say she was shot in a wooded area in Henryville.

"When I went back in it was just her in there, by herself, in that great big room and I didn't want to leave her. That was hard,” Edmiston said.

Her mom, Shawnee Edmiston, described the raw pain of that final goodbye in the funeral home as if Brittney was still just a little girl.

It’s been described as a real-life nightmare...burying your own baby. Brittney Boman was 29 years old when she died.

History of domestic abuse : 'I need out of here'

The gunshot wound ultimately killed Brittney, but Edmiston said the last year of her daughter’s life was one filled with heartbreak and pain.

A year before she died, Brittney lost her baby, a stillborn boy she named Camden.

Edmiston said prior to losing Camden, Brittney would call almost every day.

"She was always calling with something exciting like the baby's kicking or that kind of thing," she said.

Her mother says everything changed right after Camden's death.

"After the baby, I brought her home, she was here a day and then he showed up and they left," Edmiston said. "I don't even think she followed up with the doctors afterwards. I think maybe over the last year I saw her a handful of times."

She said she was worried during that time. Brittney was a nurse but did not return to work.

Her daughter had also taken out an Emergency Protective Order against her boyfriend but was still living with him.

Edmiston said she only called home when something was wrong.

"Over the last year, the times that I did see her were after they got into a fight and she would call and say 'Come get me, I need out of here' and I would go get her, and lots of family members did, it wasn't just me," she said.

Brittney's mother said numerous people tried to keep the couple separate, "but he always showed up," Edmiston said. "Somehow he always got her to leave."

Edmiston said she worried the worst might happen, then she got a phone call confirming her biggest fear.