Indiana authorities ask for help in locating missing Madison woman

Brittany Harrison was last seen on April 1. Family members said they made contact with her the following day but have not heard from her since.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Authorities are asking for the public’s help in locating a missing southern Indiana woman.

The Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office said 31-year-old Brittany Harrison was last seen on Apr. 1 near Henry Road and North 1000 W. Police said she spoke with several family members on Apr. 2 and told them she was in Kentucky. They have not been able to contact her since.

Harrison is described as a white female, 5-feet-tall, 250-pounds with brown hair and green eyes.

She was last seen wearing a vintage, red and white IU letter jacket.

Police believe Harrison may have her white chihuahua with her.

If you have any information on her whereabouts, you are asked to call the Jefferson County Central Dispatch at (812) 265-2648 and option number 2 or call your local law enforcement agency.

