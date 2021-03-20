Crews battle fire at Jeffersonville apartment complex

Officials said the fire broke out Saturday afternoon at the Bridgepoint Apartments in the 1900 block of Viking Drive.

JEFFERSONVILLE, Ind. — Firefighters are on the scene of an apparent structure fire at a Jeffersonville apartment complex.

Crews were called out to the Bridgepoint Apartments in the 1900 block of Viking Drive Saturday afternoon.

Officials said there were rescues from the structure but unclear if anyone was injured.

