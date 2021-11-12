Blackiston Mill Road Bridge closed after hole develops in concrete

It is not clear when the bridge will reopen.

FLOYD COUNTY, Ind. — The Blackiston Mill Road Bridge in southern Indiana is closed until further notice, according to Clarksville Communications Director Ken Conklin.

The bridge, which runs over Silver Creek, developed a large hole in the concrete.

This story will be updated when more information is available.

