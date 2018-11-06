NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (AP) - A 13-year-old boy mostly remained silent during an appearance in court, more than two weeks after he was accused of shooting a classmate and a teacher in suburban Indianapolis.



The boy answered "yes" or "no" to a series of questions Monday. He was accompanied by his parents. The 11 charges against him in juvenile court include attempted murder.

A magistrate entered a denial of the charges, the equivalent of a not-guilty plea. The teen will return to court on June 25. His parents and lawyer declined to speak to reporters.



A student and a teacher were injured at Noblesville West Middle School on May 25. The teacher, Jason Seaman, is credited with saving many lives by tackling the shooter.

