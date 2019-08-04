LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities are searching for the driver of a vehicle responsible for a hit-and-run incident in Jefferson County, Indiana that injured a 10-year-old boy.

According to the Jefferson County Indiana Sheriff’s Department Facebook page, two boys were riding their bikes eastbound on State Road 56 just east of Madison Avenue in Hanover on Saturday. They say both riders were near the edge of the roadway when it’s believed that one of the boys swerved slightly in the roadway.

That’s when the 10-year-old was struck by an unknown vehicle and thrown into the roadway. The boy suffered a head injury and was treated at the scene before being transported to Norton Children’s Hospital for further treatment. His condition is unknown.

Police say the driver of the vehicle left the scene.

Police are looking for a maroon vehicle with damage to the side view mirror.

If you were in the area of the accident or have any information, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Department can be reached at (812) 265-2648.