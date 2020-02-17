HARRISON COUNTY, Ind. — Two suspects wanted in a deadly hit-and-run case are now in custody.

According to the Harrison Co. Sheriff’s office, deputies apprehended Samuel Smith on February 17, and Christian Pittman turned himself in on February 14. Both are being held at the Harrison Co. Jail.

The two, along with a 16-year-old, were involved in a robbery February 10 on Martin Mathis Rd. in Palmyra on February 10. Christiana Grimsley met the three to sell them marijuana. They attempted to rob Grimsley and drive off, striking her in the process. She was found unresponsive in the road and died at the hospital on February 12.

Check back for updates to this developing story.

