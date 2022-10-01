Borden-Henryville schools to move to e-learning beginning Tuesday

District officials cite the rise in COVID-19 cases, other illnesses and quarantine for the temporary move this week.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — More districts in Kentuckiana are moving to virtual learning due to the rise in COVID-19 cases in schools.

Officials with the Borden-Henryville School Corporation announced Monday they will move to virtual learning beginning Tuesday.

This is escalated cases of the virus, other illnesses and quarantines.

They have plans to return to in-person learning on Jan. 18.

