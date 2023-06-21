Indiana is finalist for $50 billion semiconductor investment

The Indiana Economic Development Corporation is applying for $122 million from the State Budget Committee to buy land in Boone County.

Example video title will go here for this video

BOONE COUNTY, Ind. — According to the Indiana Economic Development Corporation, Indiana is one of two midwestern states in the running for a $50 billion semiconductor plant.

The IEDC is applying for $122 million from the State Budget Committee to buy land in Boone County to solidify the deal. They would purchase about 1,000 acres of land near the LEAP district outside of Lebanon. So far, Eli Lilly is the only major employer to sign on to the LEAP district, with a production facility worth more than $3 billion.

IEDC Chief Operating Officer and Chief of Staff David Rosenberg provided the following statement:

“Thanks to the continued leadership of the legislature, the IEDC has the tools and resources to attract the high-wage economies of the future. The IEDC’s request at the State Budget Committee is to access funds passed by the legislature in the budget bill from the $500 million Deal Closing Fund and the $150 million Site Acquisition Strategies Fund. The potential projects associated with the IEDC’s request exceed $50 billion of committed capital investment in high-wage industries of the future.”

The IEDC request to the budget committee does not name the semiconductor manufacturer that is considering Indiana. Last year, the CHIPS Act, co-authored by Indiana Senator Todd Young, spurred $50 billion in nation-wide semiconductor investment by the federal government.