NEW ALBANY (WHAS11) -- Due to a water main break, the Indiana American Water has issued a Boil Water Advisory for areas of New Albany.Residents on or in the area of Green Valley Road, Watkins Prairie Lane, Weberpal Circle, Saddlewood Court, Whippoorwill Heights, Cheryl Drive, Miede Drive.

The water main break affected 113 residents in the above-listed areas.

The advisory is in effect until 10 a.m. on Jan. 31.