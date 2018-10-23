FLOYD CO., Ind. (WHAS11) – Indiana American Water issued a mandatory boil water advisory for some customers in New Albany, Ind.

The advisory impacts residents in the following areas: Wahoo Drive, Mohawk Drive, Navaho Drive, and Grantline Road from Cherokee Drive to Elmwood Avenue.

Customers are asked to boil their water for a minimum of three minutes before consumption and food preparation during this advisory.

Indiana American Water said the advisory is in effect until further notice.

