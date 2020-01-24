SOUTH BEND, Ind. — The body of a missing Notre Dame student was found on Friday, Jan. 24 in a lake on campus.

Annrose Jerry was found in Mary's Lake.

A Silver Alert was declared for Jerry on Thursday. Police said she last seen at Coleman-Morse Hall on campus at 8:45 p.m. Tuesday (January 21).

The President of the university released the following statement:

“We’re deeply saddened by the passing of Annrose,” he said. “We will keep her and her family and friends in our prayers.”

According to the University of Notre Dame, "Ms. Jerry, 21, had been missing since the evening of Tuesday, Jan. 21, and Notre Dame police scoured the campus and pursued multiple leads in an effort to find her. Public safety personnel discovered her body at about 11:15 a.m. today and the body was recovered about an hour later. St. Joseph County Coroner Michael J. McGann made a positive identification at the scene and said an external examination of the body revealed no apparent signs of trauma. "

