ELWOOD, Ind. — A central Indiana coroner says the body of an 89-year-old Army veteran has gone unclaimed.

Madison County Coroner Danielle Noone says George R. Green of Elwood died Dec. 5.

Noone tells The Herald-Bulletin she has had to make funeral arrangements for Green without his family's input because none of his relatives have come forward or been located.

She says all of the leads she has had for relatives ”have led nowhere.”

Noone says Green was born May 25, 1930, in Elwood and was a lifelong resident of the city who served in the U.S. Army.