Indiana authorities conduct death investigation after body found in southern Washington County

Police said the body of a male was discovered Friday in a wooded area near South Green Mill Road.

HARDINSBURG, Ind. — The discovery of a body on a rural county road in southern Washington County, Indiana has led to a death investigation.

According to Indiana State Police, the male’s body was found in a wooded area near South Green Mill Road on Friday around 3 p.m.

Police said an autopsy was performed Sunday morning, however, no cause of death has been released. They also confirmed the male had identification on him but said they are awaiting positive medical identification once the autopsy results have been received.

So far, police have been unsuccessful in locating any next-of-kin for the victim.

The investigation is ongoing.

Hardinsburg is about 34 miles northwest of the Louisville Metro area.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.