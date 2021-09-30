Missing man's body discovered by mowing crew in Jennings County: Police

Police said Joseph T. Gill of North Vernon had been reported missing two days prior of his body being discovered.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Police are conducting a death investigation after a man’s body was discovered in northern Jennings County, Indiana.

Indiana State Police said the Jennings County Sheriff’s Officer responded to State Road 3 near the Jennings-Decatur County Line after a mowing crew made the discovery Thursday.

The man was identified as 27-year-old Joseph T. Gill of North Vernon.

Police said Gill had been reported missing two days prior of his body being discovered.

The manner in how Gill may have died has not been released but investigators say the death appears to be suspicious.

An autopsy for Gill is scheduled for Monday.

If you have any information that can help police with this investigation, you are asked to contact the Jennings County Sheriff’s Office.

