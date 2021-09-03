Authorities conducting death investigation after body found in Ohio River near southwestern Indiana

Officials said the body was found near the Newburgh Dam around 1:20 p.m. Monday after a tugboat operator spotted in the water.

NEWBURGH, Ind. — Indiana Conservations officers are conducting a death investigation after a body was found in the Ohio River.

Officials said the body was found near the Newburgh Dam around 1:20 p.m. Monday after a tugboat operator spotted in the water.

They do not know who the person is but investigators are using fingerprints and x-rays to try to identify them.

Officials said there is no evidence to believe foul play was involved.

An autopsy on the body is set for Wednesday.

If anyone has information pertaining to this case can contact ICO Central Dispatch at (812) 837-9536

Newburgh is about 111-miles southwest of Louisville.

