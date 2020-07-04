LOUISVILLE, Ky. — LOUISVILLE, Ky. (WHAS11) – Authorities in southern Indiana say a body has been found near the Ohio River in Perry County.

Indiana State Police responded to a boat ramp near Rome on Monday.

Police recovered the body and scheduled an autopsy for Tuesday.

Officials say they are working diligently to identifying the body and determining the cause of death.

The investigation in ongoing.

Rome, Indiana is about 70 miles west from Louisville.

