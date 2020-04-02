LOUISVILLE, Ky. — In Jackson County, Indiana, a group of people searching for arrowheads Monday afternoon discovered a body behind a home.

Deputies could be seen going into a wooded area behind that home in near County Road 1250, just northeast of Seymour.

Police have not released the identity of that person.

