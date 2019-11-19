CHARLESTOWN, Ind. — Current Mayor Bob Hall has filed a request for an election recount.

Hall lost his re-election race two weeks ago by 30 votes.

He’s served as mayor for four terms.

A judge must now okay the recount, so no official date has been set.

Hall’s campaign will be responsible for paying for the recount if it’s given the green light.

Democratic challenger Treva Hodges, who was declared the winner, says she will continue working on the transition in the meantime.

