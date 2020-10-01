INDIANAPOLIS — An Indiana bill would require "In God We Trust" to be posted in every classroom and school library in Indiana.

In addition to being acknowledged as one of the country's national mottos, a school district would be required to have "an accurate representation" of the United States flag and Indiana state flag.

The law would include charter schools as well.

The national motto would need to be at least 4 inches in height and 15 inches in width. Each of the flags would need to be at least 5 inches in height by 5 inches in width.

The school can get the "durable poster" through a donation, purchased with voluntary contributions or purchased with corporation or charter funds.

A similar law is already in place in Kentucky.

