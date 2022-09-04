Belterra Casino temporarily closes due to 'water issue'

After calls to WHAS11 News Sunday night, guests said their Labor Day getaway was disrupted as the hotel announced they were closing due to a water issue.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — A water issue has temporarily closed the Belterra Casino.

Many guests who were doing a getaway for the Labor Day weekend at the resort in Florence, Indiana called the WHAS11 News saying guests were forced to evacuate.

We did reach out to the hotel Sunday night and they confirmed a water issue that was unrelated to recent flash flooding. They said the issue made it impossible to keep guests in the building.

In a Facebook post, Belterra said the building will remain closed temporarily and to visit their page and website for updates.

They plan to reopen as soon as possible.

