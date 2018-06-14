BORDEN, Ind. (WHAS11) – The beach at Deam Lake in Borden, Ind. is temporarily closed to swimming until further notice as of June 14.

The state recreational area announced on Facebook that regular water testing revealed elevated levels of e-coli.

Deam Lake State Recreational Area said they are retesting the water on daily basis.

The beach will reopen after two days of consecutive testing show e-coli levels have dropped to an acceptable level, in accordance with Indiana state standards.

“While the elevated level at Deam Lake is quite un-common, your safety is our primary concern,” the state recreation area said, on Facebook.

