Indiana's 'Be Well Helpline' there for you 24/7

INDIANA, USA — When things are becoming too much to handle during this pandemic, there's a number Indiana residents can call to get help. It's 211.

The 'Be Well Helpline' launched about four weeks ago and has already taken close to 800 calls. It's staffed by crisis counselors 24-7, taking calls from people who feel overwhelmed, stressed, anxious, or alone.

"A lot of people are experiencing increased anxiety and fearfulness, a top cited concern. We also have individuals who've experienced job loss or financial instability. Also, some physical symptoms, like difficulty falling asleep or staying asleep because of the stress people are under," Kelsi Linville, Indiana's Mental Health Disaster Program Director said.

Just call 211 and enter your zip code. Then, select number 3, and you'll be connected to a crisis counselor.

"We may have our own support systems, but sometimes it's nice to have someone unattached or not connected to you. Or maybe you wake up in the middle of the night and it's 3 a.m. and you've got things on your mind. You can't fall back asleep. Just reach out and call," Linville said.

You can also head online to take your own Mental Health Assessment or text the helpline. Just text the word - HOME - to 741741.