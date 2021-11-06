'Be a Blessing' 5K raises money to feed children on weekends

The New Albany chapter of Blessings in a Backpack held their run to raise money to feed hungry kids on weekends.

LOUISVILLE, Ky. — Runners hit the streets in New Albany, Indiana for the first “Be a Blessing” 5K Fun Run.

The run benefits Blessings in a Backpack Floyd County chapter.

The organization helps feed more than 1,500 elementary school students weekly and the money raised during Saturday’s run will help with the cause.

Katie Stein, who works with New Albany Floyd County Schools as a social worker, said she sees the need firsthand every day.

“We’re always looking for different ways to meet the need for those students to provide food on the weekends,” she said.

According to Blessings in a Backpack, one in 6 children struggles with access to food for the 65 hours they are not in school. The group makes it their mission to ensure children have full bellies over the weekend.

The funds raised will go directly to helping feed the children.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.