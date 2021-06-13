Ex-Sens. Bayh, Coats taking Indiana University roles

IU President Michael McRobbie said Bayh and Coats are among the university’s most renowned alumni.

BLOOMINGTON, Ind. — Former U.S. Sens. Evan Bayh and Dan Coats are taking on roles with Indiana University as distinguished scholars.

The university announced this past week that Bayh will work with the O’Neill School of Public and Environmental Affairs, while Coats will join the Hamilton Lugar School of Global and International Studies. Their projects will include working with a new master’s degree in international affairs program that involves both IU schools.

IU President Michael McRobbie said Bayh and Coats are among the university’s most renowned alumni.

“Both have had lengthy and productive careers in the public sector, and both have served as bipartisan leaders at the highest levels of government, where they have consistently championed the causes of education, civic responsibility, community service and global engagement,” McRobbie said in a statement.

Bayh, a Democrat, was Indiana’s governor for eight years before serving in the U.S. Senate from 1999 to 2011. Coats, a Republican, was a congressman, then was a senator from 1989 to 1999 and 2011 to 2017. He also was director of national intelligence under President Donald Trump.

►Make it easy to keep up-to-date with more stories like this. Download the WHAS11 News app now. For Apple or Android users.

Have a news tip? Email assign@whas11.com, visit our Facebook page or Twitter feed.